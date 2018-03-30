West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science closed this weekend

Posted 5:55 PM, March 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:58PM, March 30, 2018

WALKER, Mich. — The West Michigan Academy of  Environmental Science will remain closed through the weekend after an email threat was sent to the school on Wednesday.

Officials say there has been no signs of a physical threat at the school, which is at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Leonard Street NW.  No weapons have been seen or found.

A 15-year-old was take n into custody in connection to the incident.

Officials tell FOX 17, students will be able to pick up their belongings from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Monday, but they’ll need to check-in with the office.

 

