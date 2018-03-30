West Michigan represented at opening of US Embassy in the Netherlands

WASSENAAR, THE NETHERLANDS — A few locals from West Michigan were present this week at the opening of the new United States embassy in the Netherlands.

Congressman Bill Huizenga (R- 2nd District) was invited by the Dutch government to attend the celebration as co-chair of the congressional caucus on the Netherlands. He joined Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, another West Michigan local, on the trip.

The caucus also visited the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten on their trip; where over 8,000 American veterans are buried.

The trip was paid for by the Dutch Government.