Wind Advisory posted for Saturday in West Michigan

Posted 3:32 PM, March 30, 2018, by

Wind Advisory for Saturday in lighter shaded areas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Hold onto your Easter Eggs Saturday!

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most all of West Michigan, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Saturday for gusts of 45-55 mph.

Winds may make driving in higher profile vehicles difficult.  Power outages due to downed wires and tree limbs are also possible.

The strong winds will keep howling until about 7:00 p.m.

Rain and snow are also expected throughout the weekend.  Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest interactive radar images.

