Hundreds without power around West Michigan

Posted 4:14 PM, March 31, 2018, by
power-outage

WEST MICHIGAN — Hundreds of people are without electrical service after winds swept through the area Saturday.

According to Consumers Energy, there are two concentrated areas of power outages:

  • 85 customers in Ionia County, near Clarksville south of Interstate 96, lost power at about 1:30 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 5:15 p.m.
  • 248 customers in Kent County, in Bowne Township just north of the Barry County line, lost power at about 2 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 5:45 p.m.

 

