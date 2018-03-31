Hundreds without power around West Michigan
WEST MICHIGAN — Hundreds of people are without electrical service after winds swept through the area Saturday.
According to Consumers Energy, there are two concentrated areas of power outages:
- 85 customers in Ionia County, near Clarksville south of Interstate 96, lost power at about 1:30 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 5:15 p.m.
- 248 customers in Kent County, in Bowne Township just north of the Barry County line, lost power at about 2 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 5:45 p.m.