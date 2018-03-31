× New art studio offering Mommy & Me painting class

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich.– If you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids, Make Michigan is putting on a Mommy and Me painting class.

The class will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Studio 18 Saturday and the theme for the paintings is, of course, Easter bunnies.

The cost is $35 which includes two canvases, paint brushes and all other supplies.

All skill levels are welcome and after the painting session, there will be an Easter egg hunt.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to Sylvia’s Place to support kids in need.