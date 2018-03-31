× Two hurt when dirt bike hits Cass County deer

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured when the dirt bike they were riding struck a deer Friday night.

Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at 11 p.m. Friday his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash that occurred when a dirt bike hit a deer near the intersection of Wells Street and Reynolds Road in Pokagon Township.

Deputies also were called to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac after two people were dropped off by a witness to the crash.

The investigation showed that the driver of the dirt bike, Antoinette Marie Anson, 29, of Niles sustained serious injuries from the crash. The passenger on the dirt bike, Jason Lee Heller, 36, also of Niles, sustained injuries from the crash.

Helmets were not used by either rider.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Deputies were assisted by the Pokagon Tribal Police Department.

The case remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.