Applebee’s raises 12k for breast cancer

Posted 4:45 AM, April 1, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich.– The Susan G Komen of Michigan is getting a very generous donation from many locally owned Applebee’s.

Stretching from Lansing all the way to the Lake Michigan lakeshore raised around $12,000 by taking 10 percent of all food sales from February 21st. They also did donation cards, raffle tickets and sold t-shirts.

It’s all part of their new partnership called ‘Apples for the Cure’ which is raising both awareness and funds for breast cancer.

The check was presented earlier this week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment