Applebee's raises 12k for breast cancer

LANSING, Mich.– The Susan G Komen of Michigan is getting a very generous donation from many locally owned Applebee’s.

Stretching from Lansing all the way to the Lake Michigan lakeshore raised around $12,000 by taking 10 percent of all food sales from February 21st. They also did donation cards, raffle tickets and sold t-shirts.

It’s all part of their new partnership called ‘Apples for the Cure’ which is raising both awareness and funds for breast cancer.

The check was presented earlier this week.