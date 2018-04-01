× Betty Ford Centennial exhibit set to open next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In one week, Grand Rapids will be celebrating what would have been former first lady Betty Ford’s 100th birthday.

In honor of her centennial… the Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum is opening an exhibit called ‘In Step with Betty Ford: A Celebration of her Centennial’.

The exhibit will open on April 10th with a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. that will be open to the public and free to attend.

It will feature more than 150 artifacts and documents, like the dress she wore during her controversial ’60 minutes’ interview, and an equal rights amendment flag that was made and given to her by her secret service agents.

The exhibit will be on display until next year.