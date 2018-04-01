Ferris State’s Hankins, Bronkema accept DII National Awards in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO -- Ferris State head coach Andy Bronkema and Junior Center Zach Hankins traveled to San Antonio this weekend to accept their Division II National Coach and Player of the Year Awards on Sunday night.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches hosted the Guardians of the Game Awards where the two national champions from Ferris State were presented their awards.

