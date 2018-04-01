× Fire does $15,000 damage to house in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Nobody was injured in a house fire that caused an estimated $15,000 in damage in Battle Creek on Saturday evening.

According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, at 7:44 p.m. Saturday firefighters received a report of a possible occupied structure fire in a single-family home at 76 Oak St. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke coming out of the rear of the residence.

Firefighters pulled a hose line and entered through the back for fire control and a primary search. Another truck arrived and firefighters pulled additional hose line to assist with the primary search and fire control.

Firefighters reported the house was all clear after their primary searches.

Other crews arrived to assist and the fire was extinguished quickly.

A resident arrived while the fire was being put out and confirmed that no one was at home.

Firefighters said the cause was probably electrical but remains under investigation by the fire marshal.

They estimated damage at $10,000 to the house and $5,000 to the contents.

Seventeen firefighters and one command officer responded to the scene and were there for about two hours.