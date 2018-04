× Kalamazoo street to be shut down for repairs starting Monday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A street will be closed to traffic for four days beginning Monday.

The city of Kalamazoo announced that Vine Street between Jasper Street and Burdick Street will be closed beginning Monday and continuing through Thursday.

The shutdown will be for repairs to the roadway from a collapsed storm sewer.

Pedestrian and bicycle routes will be impacted and detours will be posted.