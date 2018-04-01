× Man injured in rollover crash along eastbound I-94 in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a rollover crash that happened Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. along eastbound I-94 near Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, several witnesses reported the vehicle involved was speeding, left the roadway and rolled several times near the Sprinkle Road ramp.

Police say the 31-year-old driver was trapped before being rescued and taken to the hospital. The man was seriously hurt.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

If you have any information, call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.