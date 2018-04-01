New license required for 2018 fishing season

Posted 4:16 AM, April 1, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The 2017 fishing licenses are no longer valid.

Starting today angler’s from all over Michigan will need to purchase the 2018 fishing license.

Licenses can be bought in person at local retailers or at the DNR Customer Service Center.

Licenses can be bought online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year at dnr-elicense.com

Michigan’s DNR also has a new feature that allows fishermen to carry their license on their smartphone.

ALL you have to do is download the DNR app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s