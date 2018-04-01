× New license required for 2018 fishing season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The 2017 fishing licenses are no longer valid.

Starting today angler’s from all over Michigan will need to purchase the 2018 fishing license.

Licenses can be bought in person at local retailers or at the DNR Customer Service Center.

Licenses can be bought online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year at dnr-elicense.com

Michigan’s DNR also has a new feature that allows fishermen to carry their license on their smartphone.

ALL you have to do is download the DNR app.