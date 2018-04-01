× Police searching for suspect accused of stealing expensive jackets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The search is on for a man accused of stealing several North Face and Under Armour jackets from an area retailer.

Silent Observer shared the post on Facebook, saying the man allegedly stole four jackets from the Cabela’s in Grandville back in December of last year.

There is a cash reward for anyone who can identify the suspected shoplifter.

If you know anything about this or can identify him to police, call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.