Two people face charges after short police chase in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Police say 2 people face charges after authorities tried to make a traffic stop on Saturday.

The driver, Ronald McNally, 61, reportedly had several traffic violations at the time of the incident.Police say he reportedly sped away, but crashed near the intersection of 46th and County Road 388 in Bloomingdale Township.

After McNally was arrested, police checked on his 61-year-old female passenger. She allegedly then grew violent and struck the officer in the face. Her name was not released, pending the arraignment.

Police say McNally faces charges of Fleeing and Eluding, No Insurance, and Warrant Arrest. His passenger faces charges of Assault on an Officer.