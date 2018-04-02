Autopsy shows self-inflicted gunshot killed man in police incident

WYOMING, Mich. — An autopsy performed on the 52-year-old man killed during an interaction with police over the weekend shows the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

The subject involved has been identified as Joel Thomas Peloquin.

Authorities with the Wyoming Police Department say officers were sent to Resurrection Cemetery at 4100 Clyde Park Avenue, north of 44th Street, around 5:40 p.m. Friday on reports of a possible suicidal man who was armed.

Police say responding officers were trying to help the man when he pulled out a handgun: “Shots were fired by officers, and the male turned his gun on himself, firing what is believed to be one round.” Police say the man was then taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy was done on Peloquin’s body Saturday which confirmed what police had said previously. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says officers shot Peloquin three times, but that those wounds were not fatal.

The case remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.