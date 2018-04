Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- The West Michigan Pet Expo kicks off this coming weekend, April 7th and 8th at the Deltaplex Arena, located at 2500 Turner Ave NW in Grand Rapids.

Meet with vendors, rescue groups and more. There are even animals up for adoption, like Hooch, featured in the video above. He's currently being cared for by Luvn Pupz.