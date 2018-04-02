Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. We're down to the final two! The Michigan Wolverines will take on Villanova in the NCAA Men's National Basketball Championship tonight.

Tip off is at 9:20 p.m. in San Antonio. Not only will there be watch parties here in town, but officials at the University of Michigan say they're limiting attendance for a watch party tonight at the Crisler Center.

The university says only students and season ticket holders for men's basketball will be able to attend. It's because there'a an upcoming gymnastics competition this week, and all the equipment needs to stay on the floor.

Season ticket holders can get four tickets for the watch party, and they have to print those tickets ahead of time.

The doors will open at 8 p.m.

2. West Michigan is getting some national recognition, as Grand Rapids has been named one of the most cultured cities in the U.S.

The Art Newspaper, which has offices in London, Russia, and New York, said the residents of the city are more likely to take advantage of local art galleries, museums, and theaters instead of going elsewhere.

in fact, the newspaper found that more than half of the visitors at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park are from West Michigan.

The newspaper had various museums and galleries across the country track how many of their visitors were local, and compared that against the total population for that metro area.

3. John Ball Park hosted their 30th annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.

It's always scheduled for the day before Easter, and is free to attend.

The kids also got a special visit from the Easter Bunny while they were there.

4. Fishing enthusiasts in West Michigan are going to need a new license.

People can get a new license on the state's website, or go to any local retailers or DNR Customer Service Centers.

All 2018 fishing licenses are valid through March 31, 2019, and are good for all species.

The Department of Natural Resources also developed an electronic license that allows people to keep an electronic copy of your fishing license on a smartphone.

5. Business went all out for April Fool's Day on Sunday with fake ads.

Burger King posted a video announcing the Chocolate Whopper, which boasts a chocolate cake bun, raspberry syrup instead of ketchup, and white chocolate rings instead of onions.

Other notable pranks included T-Mobile's Smartphone Shoe, and Auntie Anne's promise to start marketing Pretzel-scented essential oils.