Nova surges past Michigan to lead 37-28 at half

Posted 10:21 PM, April 2, 2018, by

NEW YORK, NY (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(AP) —  Villanova has a 37-28 halftime lead in the national championship game, even without a record flurry of made 3-pointers or much from AP Player of the Year Jalen Brunson.

Donte DiVincenzo has 18 points and three of the Wildcats’ four made 3s in the first half against Michigan. Villanova, which had 13 of its record 18 made 3-pointers by halftime of its semifinal win over Kansas, are 4-of-13 from long range against Michigan.

Brunson finished the half with seven points, and didn’t make his first 3-pointer until the final minute of the first half. Michigan missed its last six shots while going scoreless the final 3:34 of the first half. The Wolverines started 8-for-12, but made just 3-for-16 after that.

Villanova scored the last seven points for its biggest lead of the game.

