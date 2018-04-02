Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting near Hastings

Posted 11:25 PM, April 2, 2018, by , Updated at 11:51PM, April 2, 2018

HASTINGS, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting outside a Barry County church Monday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Thornapple Valley Church near Hastings.

Police say they received information that the male suspect was wanted on 4-felony warrants and was in the back parking lot of the church. A trooper attempted to make contact with him, but he reportedly tried to leave.  After the trooper tried blocking the suspect in with his patrol car, the suspect allegedly got out and  displayed a pistol. Police say he ignored commands to drop the weapon before being shot.

The weapon was determined to be an Airsoft pistol.

He was taken to into custody and treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

