SUV pulled from Grand River after boat launch accident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Kent County Sheriff's Department was out above the Grand River today pulling an SUV from the waters below following an accident at a nearby boat launch.

Sgt Joel Roon with the Sheriff's Department tells FOX 17 an individual had the Cadillac Escalade at the boat launch near Shady Drive and Knapp Street last night. Apparently the driver had gotten out of their vehicle and forgot to put in park. The SUV ended up fully submerged in the river.

The Sheriff's Department was stationed on the Knapp Street bridge above the Grand River Monday around 12:00 p.m. attempting to fish out the vehicle. They located the vehicle about 500 feet from the boat launch.