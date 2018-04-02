Three arrested on drug, firearm charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three people are facing charges after officers located a loaded pistol, LSD and marijuana in a residence in the 1400 block of Jack Pine Way just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Officers originally responded to the area with a citizen reported a subject shooting a handgun in the area.  They arrived on scene to find shell casings in the reported area.

With a search warrant, officers entered a nearby home and arrested two males, 21 and 25, and a female, 21, on various charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

