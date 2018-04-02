West Michigan Mom’s Sale happening at DeVos Place on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for some new clothes or toys for the kids, but don't want to pay full price? The largest mom-to-mom sale is coming back to DeVos Place on Saturday.

DeVos Place will be lined up with 200 tables selling new and gently used children and maternity items at garage sale prices. Items up for sale include baby and children's clothing, maternity clothing, toys, books, and so much more.

There will also be a large item area that offers great deals on strollers, furniture, highchairs, and play-saucers.

The West Michigan Mom's Sale is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission is free, but they request at least a $3 donation at the door benefiting the Salvation Army.

For more information, go to westmichiganmomssale.com.