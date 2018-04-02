Wolverines’ fans flock to sports stores before championship game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- As the Michigan Wolverines prepare to take on the top-seeded Villanova Monday night, fans are already buying University of Michigan memorabilia.

Merchandise at the Rally House in Grandville is already flying off the shelves following Saturday night’s Final Four victory by the Michigan Wolverines over Loyola-Chicago.

Store owners say they're expecting fans to come here from around the state looking for their official gear.

"They're coming in looking for just some basic t-shirts, maybe something that they couldn't get anywhere else and I feel like rally house has that unique apparel that we could give to them," Rally House keyholder Anna Dodane said.

As the Wolverines continue an action packed journey through March Madness, Rally House owners say they’re seeing outrageous sales.

"We definitely see a lot more foot traffic and especially since we're so timely with our new product, all of our new "Final Four" apparel, I feel like we definitely have been a lot busier than we normally would be," Dodane said.

Fans we talked to say they are on the hunt for the right “Go Blue” gear, stopping by the one stop sports shop!

"Finally getting to the final two so we're going to hopefully get a good win on Monday night...so go blue!" said Wolverines fan Reuben Davila.

Rally House staff are hoping the Wolverines will keep up the winning streak but no matter what happens, workers will keep up the excitement and supply to meet the Wolverine demand.

"We're so excited! we know that if U of M wins the national championship, which we are hoping they will, will have shirts on Tuesday ready to sell to the public," Dodane said.

You can order your Wolverines gear online here.