4 juveniles identified in vandalism at Cedar Springs football field

Posted 2:00 PM, April 3, 2018

Skinner Field FB Page

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff says four juveniles have been identified as suspects in vandalism at a youth football field.

The vandalism happened in late March at Skinner Field. The suspected vandals had poured chemicals on the floor and burned a flag in a bathroom sink. Investigators believe they were trying to burn down the concessions building.

The Kent County Prosecutor is determining charges.

