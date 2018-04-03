43rd annual Rock & Mineral Show happening this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

See a whole room full of some of the most magnificent gems, stones, and fossils ever found at the 43rd annual Rock and Mineral Show.

The Rogers Plaza Town Center in Wyoming will be filled with 20 different vendors with specimens of all different sizes and types.

Along with looking at different varieties of rocks, the Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club will have artisan demonstrations, displays, exhibits, rock and mineral identification, and a children's table with mini-collections and grab bags. There will also be a Shark Tooth Hunt for the kids.

The Rock & Mineral Show will take place at the Rogers Plaza Town Center in Wyoming from April 5-7.

The event is completely free, and provides free parking.

For more information, visit facebook.com/indianmoundsrockclub.