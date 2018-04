SPRINGFIELD, Mich. – A man has been arrested for allegedly abusing his two-month-old child.

The Calhoun County Sheriff says that the two-month-old girl was taken to the hospital after the girl’s mother found bruising on and around the girl’s head and neck. Doctors found what they say were old and new injuries on her body.

The man is being charged with Felony Child Abuse. His identity has not yet been released.