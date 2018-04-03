Dad crashes daughter’s marriage proposal with sign reading ‘SAY NO’

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. – A father in Nevada crashed his daughter’s marriage proposal with a homemade sign reading “SAY NO,” according to Buzzfeed.

Allison Barron recently posted photos of the proposal to social media, which have now gone viral.

The photos show Barron’s boyfriend, Levi Bliss, proposing to her while her father holds up the sign.

But it was all in good fun. The boyfriend and the father apparently get along well and the entire thing was a joke.

“This is really just my dad’s personality,” Barron said to Buzzfeed. “We have a very close family and so he’s made little jokes like this before.”

