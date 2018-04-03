Helping others, Fertility Center to give away free IVF Cycle to couple in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Fertility Center is giving away one free in vitro fertilization cycle along with thousands of dollars in financial aid for one couple looking to get pregnant in the center's second contest, called The Fertility Diaries.

Dr. William Dodds, reproductive endocrinologist at the center says one in eight couples struggle with infertility issues, saying the diaries contest will enable couples to share their personal stories while encouraging others undergoing similar challenges.

The contest begins April 2. Participants need to submit a two-page essay or a link to a video on the center's website telling the story of their pregnancy journey.

Second place will receive $2,500 to use towards any future office services, and third prize will receive $1,000. The grand prize winners will receive one free IVF Cycle, including all costs associated with leading up to the procedure, which takes place in the office.

The office will accept submission until April 18, 2018. The finalists will be announced during National Infertility Awareness Week, April 22-28.

Once those finalists have all been announced, their entries will be shared and public voting will begin on The Fertility Center’s Facebook page. The top three entries with the most votes will win. Winners will be announced on Friday, May 11, 2018.