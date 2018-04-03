Kalamazoo joins GR in big pharma lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may remember from last week, Grand Rapids will be taking part in the suit. There are 24 major pharmaceutical companies are accused of racketeering to profit from highly addictive opioids.

The lawsuit claims the drug manufacturers, distributors, and retailers pushed opioids as a "safe" drug.

At the Kalamazoo commission meeting on Tuesday, people had the chance to voice their opinions on if the city should join the suit. It included one man, who says his roommate died of an overdose.

“They didn`t treat anything for her,” said Chris Wemhoff. “She died so that people could makesome money and that`s what this is all about.”

A Kalamazoo resident also sounded off on the matter.

The dying has to stop, when is death above profit?,” questioned Fred Lawrence. “Our commissioners see that. It’s an epidemic. In Ohio it`s an epidemic, in Pennsylvania it`s an epidemic, in California, it`s an epidemic.”

One the commissioners discussed how the lawsuit may impact the community and help them move forward.

“The lawsuit will actually give us some tools and resources that we can put back into the community that can help with creating and healthy environment so we can help people on their journey to recovery,” said Commissioner Stephanie Moore. “We can help the clinicians and practitioners that are dealing with individuals who are overdosing and succumbing to their addiction which is really being fueled by opioid use and abuse.”

Votes were not cast Tuesday evening, but it was recommended that county administrators do more research.