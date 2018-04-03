Learn how to lower risk of cancer at “Eat Well, Live Well, and Thrive!” event

Posted 11:10 AM, April 3, 2018, by , Updated at 11:09AM, April 3, 2018

Spectrum Health will be hosting a free Doctor Dialogue event to help educate others on how to lower the risk or prevent cancer next week.

At "Eat Well, Live Well, and Thrive!", a variety of topics will be discussed, from healthy options you should eat that affect more than your waistline, to important screenings that are key in preventing cancer.

There will also be a cooking demonstration by oncology certified dietitians and culinary experts.

The event will take place on April 11 at Downtown Market Grand Rapids from 6-8 p.m. It's free, but you must register to reserve your spot.

