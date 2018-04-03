Man arrested after hit and run crash and chase in Muskegon Co.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Spring Lake man has been arrested after leading police on a chase after hitting other vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

The incident started just before 1:00 p.m. when the 31-year-old man drove out of a private drive on Sherman Boulevard at Getty Street. His vehicle hit a red truck and a white van that was stopped the light. He then allegedly fled east on Sherman at a high rate of speed before hitting the back of a 2010 Dodge Journey at the corner of Sherman and Roberts.

The driver of the Journey was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. The suspect is currently at the Muskegon County Jail for Hit and Run Causing Injury and Driving on a Suspended License.

Norton Shores Police, Muskegon Heights Police and Michigan State Police responded along with fire and medical crews.

Anyone with further information should call Norton Shores PD at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-72-SILENT.