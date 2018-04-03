Live – President Trump and leaders of Baltic States

Muskegon County nature preserve more than doubles in size

Posted 1:10 PM, April 3, 2018, by

Lake Michigan, north of Montague

MONTAGUE, Mich. (AP) — Visitors of a public nature preserve in western Michigan will be able to enjoy an additional 17 acres (7 hectares) of Lake Michigan sand dunes as the result of a nearly $2 million project.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports that the Land Conservancy of West Michigan has announced the added 1,000 feet (305 meters) of Lake Michigan frontage to its Flower Creek Dunes Nature Preserve near Montague.

More than 100 private donors and grants helped fund the expansion, which more than doubles the original 14-acre (6-hectare) preserve. It’s home to the endangered plant, Pitcher’s thistle, and is also visited by the endangered shorebird, piping plovers.

An existing dune trail will be extended in the upcoming months to connect the new parcel.

A public hike and dedication will be held May 19.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s