Muskegon County nature preserve more than doubles in size

MONTAGUE, Mich. (AP) — Visitors of a public nature preserve in western Michigan will be able to enjoy an additional 17 acres (7 hectares) of Lake Michigan sand dunes as the result of a nearly $2 million project.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports that the Land Conservancy of West Michigan has announced the added 1,000 feet (305 meters) of Lake Michigan frontage to its Flower Creek Dunes Nature Preserve near Montague.

More than 100 private donors and grants helped fund the expansion, which more than doubles the original 14-acre (6-hectare) preserve. It’s home to the endangered plant, Pitcher’s thistle, and is also visited by the endangered shorebird, piping plovers.

An existing dune trail will be extended in the upcoming months to connect the new parcel.

A public hike and dedication will be held May 19.