× Panera Bread accused of leaking customer information

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’ve ever used Panera Bread’s website to order food, your information may have been compromised.

A new report says customer information was available on the website allowing anyone to get customer names, email addresses, birthdays, the last four digits of payment cards as well as phone numbers and addresses.

The company says the issue has been resolved and released this statement:

“Panera takes data security very seriously and this issue is resolved. Following reports today of a potential problem on our website, we suspended the functionality to repair the issue. Our investigation is continuing, but there is no evidence of payment card information nor a large number of records being accessed or retrieved. Our investigation to date indicates that fewer than 10,000 consumers have been potentially affected by this issue and we are working diligently to finalize our investigation and take the appropriate next steps.”

Panera says fewer than 10,000 customers were affected but security experts say that number could be higher than seven million.