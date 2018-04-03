× Police investigating two chase incidents in Barry County

HASTINGS, Mich. – Michigan State Police are still investigating two separate shooting incidents in Barry County Monday night.

Police say a trooper shot at a suspect on M-43 after the man displayed what was believed to be a pistol while trying to get away from a church parking lot. The trooper had used his vehicle to block the 36-year-old man from driving off, but he refused. Police also asked him to drop the weapon, which police later determined it was an air-soft pistol.

While that was going on, another driver went past a police blockade that had been set up on M-43. A deputy pursued that driver a few miles until the driver crashed on Cloverdale Road. The driver and the passenger both suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The trooper is on administrative leave following the shooting incident, which is standard operating procedure.

The suspect with the air soft pistol is being held on four outstanding felony warrants, including burglary.