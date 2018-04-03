Rain changing to snow tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- It's been a cold and damp morning, but a fairly safe one for the most part. Temperatures have largely stayed above freezing all morning, but that's going to change later on tonight.

Not before a bit of a "spring" feel arrives for some to our south, though. Thunderstorms may develop later on this afternoon. Most areas in West Michigan are just dealing with rain at this time as well. The transition to snow won't happen for much later.

That transitional period won't occur until just before midnight, and it will fully switch into the early morning hours, probably even earlier than this look at Future Track indicates,

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of West Michigan situated along the lakeshore and 131. I think this stretches a bit further south than it needs to be, but you'll deal with impacts from the storm as well.

Snowfall totals by tomorrow morning will range between 1-3" in the Grand Rapids area with up to an inch anywhere further south. I think 3 inches is going to be on the higher side, especially the further south you go. Colder air moves in a bit sooner to our north and west, so that's going to switch it to snow quicker of course. I think most of this snow only affects the grassy surfaces, but there are going to be some less traveled roadways and surfaces that cool off quickly that are going to have to deal with some of the white stuff on the surface.