Scrapped vehicles catch fire at Padnos Recycling Center

Posted 12:38 AM, April 3, 2018, by

Stephanie Martensen

BENTON HARBOR, Mich.– Authorties say Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a vehicle fire at the Padnos Recycling Center on Paw Paw Avenue  Monday afternoon. The gas tank of a scrapped vehicle had apparently not been emptied, and the fuel ignited when the scrap pile was being moved. The fire then spread to other scrapped vehicles.

Benton Charter Township Fire Department was called to assist and both departments working together were able to bring the fire under control. The fire was completely extinguished at approximately 6:20 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Some Padnos employees assisted by moving several vehicles to clear the path for fire crews.

 

