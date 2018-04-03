Smart Shopper: Best things to buy in April

We are officially four months into the new year. Ahhhhh! Signs of spring are sure to pop up….eventually. A new month, means also popping up are deals on key essentials for yourself or around the home.

Spring clothing: For those of you on Spring Break, maybe this isn’t what you wanted to hear. But April is the best time to buy spring clothing, according to dealnews.com

Easter leftovers: I think this one is kind of no brainer. Also keep in mind, some of the “Easter” items such as ribbon and faux flowers work great for those planning a spring wedding next year or those who are going to have candy as party favors. To find out the shelf life of candy, click here.

Vacuum cleaners: Spring cleaning means chasing those dust bunnies around. If you are in need of a new dust bunny chaser, you’re in luck, according to consumerreports.org This website is also very useful when you need to find the ratings on most items out there.

Windows: You made it through another rough Michigan winter with windows that didn’t do much to keep the cold air out. Time to change all of that! According to consumerreports.org April is your month to find window deals.

For other great things to buy in April, make sure to visit hip2save.com

A big shout out to Todd Smith who let me know that Big Lots, 4254 28th St SE in Kentwood, will be having their Friends & Family sale this Saturday and Sunday. That means everything in the store, including Clearance, is 20 percent off!

If you have any ideas for the FOX 17 Smart Shopper, be sure to email me: smartshopper@fox17online.com