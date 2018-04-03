UICA opens exhibit featuring Ultra Violet, 2018 Color of the Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Earlier this year Ultra Violet was named the Pantone Color of the Year for 2018, and has been popping up more and more in design, fashion, and advertising. Now, the Urban Institute of Contemporary Art has a new exhibit that features dozens of artists using the eye catching color, and is hosting a party Friday to celebrate it's opening.

The exhibit features work by local, national, and international artist using ultra violet in realms of fashion, interiors, and industrial design.

The opening reception on April 6 is free to the public, and will feature entertainment by DJ Romy Glazer, a local DJ who mixes French pop and classic vinyl. There will also be food from Reserve Wine and Food, complimentary makeup and nails incorporating the color of the year from Coifetteria Salon, and more.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 9.

For more information, visit uica.org.