11-year-old’s cellphone video is evidence in shooting case in Muskegon Heights

Posted 2:28 PM, April 4, 2018, by , Updated at 02:29PM, April 4, 2018

Dequan Davis in 2015

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — Cellphone video shot by an 11-year-old child that shows two men arguing before one shoots the other at least six times is being used as evidence in the case in Muskegon Heights.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s office tells FOX 17 that 22-year-old Dequan Davis was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on assault with intent to murder and gun charges.  He had previously been charged in 2015 with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Larceny.

Authorities say the child was inside a home in Muskegon Heights on Jan. 4 when the confrontation began outside. The child started to video the fracas using a cellphone, but dropped the phone when the shooting started.

The victim testified during Davis’ preliminary examination that he was shot at least six times.

The victim was shot after reportedly intervening in an argument over a drug debt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

