Another round of snow on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- It's April 4th and we're talking about snow. This is something that we've obviously dealt with before in Michigan, but it never gets any easier. There were cancellations and delays this morning, but fortunately it was spring break and there wasn't as much going on as there normally is.

Highest snow totals were to the north as of 9 AM. There are a few areas still currently receiving lake effect snow, so this may change a bit, but the snow comes to a close by later this afternoon.

Record snowfall in Muskegon today (doesn't take much this time of the year,) but we're ALMOST at 100" for the season!

Tomorrow's light snowfall should put us over the 100" mark, though as we're expecting another round of snow by the evening and into Friday morning.