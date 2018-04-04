Country artists performing at Soaring Eagle Casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's all about that classic country at Soaring Eagle Casino, because they've got a few big country stars hitting the stage this year.

First up is Charlie Pride, who's coming to West Michigan on April 13. His career took off in 1967 with his hit single "Just Between You and Me," breaking in the Top 10 Country chart and earning Charlie his first Grammy nomination. Shortly after he became country music's first African American superstar. Other great hits from his music career include "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'", "All I Have to Offer You is Me", and "Is Anybody Goin' To San Antone."

Billy Currington, featuring Lo Cash, are coming to Soaring Eagle on April 20. Billy made his debut 10 years ago with the top ten hit, "Walk a Little Straighter." Since then he's earned several CMT and ACM nominations, including one for Top New Male Vocalist. He's also had several number one hits like "People Are Crazy", "Pretty Good at Drinkin' Beer", and "Must Be Doin' Something Right."

Finally, American Country Star Chris Young will take the stage with Kane Brown on June 17.

In 2006, Young was declared the winner of "Nashville Star," a singing competition which aired on the USA Netwrk. After winning he signed with RCA Records Nashville and as they say, the rest was history. Since then he's released five albums and gained one of the crowning achievements in country music, becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Kane Brown first came to the attention of the public through social media. He signed with RCA Nashville in 2016 and released his first full-length album later that year. Last October, Brown became the first artist to have simultaneous number ones on all five main country charts.

Classic Motown is coming to Mt. Pleasant. On May 18, The Temptations and Four Topswill be there. The Temptations released a series of successful singles and albums with Motown Records during the 1960`s and 70`s. Some of their top hits include 'My Girl' and 'I Wish It Would Rain'. Four Tops are a vocal quartet who helped define Detroit`s Motown sound. Some of their songs include 'I Can't Help Myself' 'Baby I Need Your Loving'.

The Cinco De Mayo Celebration is back on Saturday, May 5. La Mafia and AJ Castillo will be there performing for all to enjoy.

AJ is a Latin artist known for his unique accordion sound and style. His 2014 CD debuted on the Billboard at number 15 on the Latin Pop Albums Chart. He's a native to Texas and was introduced to the accordion by his grandfather. Plus after three decades, 28 albums and over 12 million copies sold, La Mafia is back with a new single.

Tickets for all these concerts are on sale at etix.com.

To make a reservation at Soaring Eagle, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.