Ex-Spartan football players enter pleas in sex assault case

Joshua King, Demetric Vance, Donnie Corley, Jr. - image from Fox 2 Detroit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Three former Michigan State University football players accused in the 2017 sexual assault of a woman in an apartment bathroom have pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

Josh King, Donnie Corley Jr. and Demetric Vance pleaded guilty Wednesday to seducing an unmarried woman.

Act 328 of 1931 in the Michigan Penal Code says “any man who shall seduce and debauch any unmarried woman shall be guilty of a felony.”

The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison. Longer sentences could have been imposed under the original criminal sexual conduct charges the men had faced.

The Associated Press left a message Wednesday with the prosecutor’s office seeking comment.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 6.

King, Corley and Vance were kicked off the team when charges were filed last year.

