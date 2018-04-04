Fifty years later, Kent Co. is “Honoring the Dream” of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WEST MICHIGAN — Today marks 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at his hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. Although gone, Dr. King Jr.’s legacy lives on through his family, friends, followers and the words he left behind.

To celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy, Kent County Administration organized the special event “Honoring the Dream.”

“For some of us, the terrible, tragic images of April 4, 1968 are forever etched into our minds,” said Wayman Britt, Kent County Administrator. “We — as a society — have grown over the past fifty years. Unfortunately, we still see racism, divisiveness, and prejudice today. The goal of this special event is to bring awareness of the life and work of Dr. King and to reflect on how we all can strike to eliminate hatred and bigotry.”

The event, which will be held at noon Wednesday at Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids, was designed to bring the community together, to show unity and to inspire people to embrace inclusion.

Kent County Administration worked with the Cultural Insight Council (CIC) to create “Honoring the Dream.”

“We wanted to gather as a community and spend a few minutes reflecting on the lessons of Dr. King’s life and death,” said Darius Quinn, Human Resources Manager and Chair of the CIC. “The CIC is dedicated to providing an environment where diversity, equity and inclusion are valued. The event is a reflection of the standard County staff strives to achieve every day.”