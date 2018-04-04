Finding Rachel her Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- Sitting in what's known as the princess chair of the salon, Rachel waved her hands in laughter at how her first pedicure tickled.

Wednesday 14-year-old Rachel the animal lover received some deserved pampering by A Charmed Life Nail Salon and LA Miller in downtown Rockford.

"This feels so good!" she said, sandwiched between employees perfecting the water temperature and massage chair settings.

Rachel is a joy to be around: she's as much of a jokester as she is a sweetheart, and aspires to become a veterinarian.

"They kind of have a whitish yellowish fur," she told FOX 17 of the Golden Retrievers in her life, "They love me, they’re like my most favorite animals."

Whether it's Golden Retrievers or the chickens she helps take care of at her foster care placement, Rachel is a natural with animals.

"[The chickens] love me!" Rachel said. "Like every time I go up there, they meet me at the fence. They know I’m coming!"

Rachel says in school she loves art, especially painting. Otherwise she loves playing board games and cards, going for walks and reading several books at once.

"I go back and forth with books," said Rachel. "Sometimes I’ll read ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ or a lot of like romantic stuff."

Just like the comfort she felt Wednesday receiving her first manicure and pedicure, Rachel hopes to find a loving family.

"I’m not used to having a family," said Rachel.

Rachel imagines making crafts, playing games and spending time together outdoors with her forever family, and says she hopes they have animals.

"I kind of want cats, dogs, horses and chickens," she said with a smile.

Finishing up her pedicure Rachel said "I can’t wait to show off my toes!" And wore her new sandals, gifted to her by LA Miller, a women's clothing boutique next door. Rachel says she's ready to take big steps towards finding her forever family.

Anyone who would like to learn more about Rachel, or the adoption process from Michigan foster care, may call Rachel's adoption agency, Orchards Children's Services, at: 1-(855)-694-7301.

FOX 17 would like to extend a hearty thank you to A Charmed Life Nail Salon and LA Miller!