GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand C.I.T.Y. Sports is hosting a "meet and greet" with former Detroit Lion and current Jacksonville Jaguar Don Carey this Saturday, April 7 at Lifequest Ministries at 1050 Fisk SE in Grand Rapids. For more information, visit GrandCitySports.com .
Grand C.I.T.Y. Sports hosts former Detroit Lion Don Carey
