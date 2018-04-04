Grand C.I.T.Y. Sports hosts former Detroit Lion Don Carey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand C.I.T.Y. Sports is hosting a "meet and greet" with former Detroit Lion and current Jacksonville Jaguar Don Carey this Saturday, April 7 at Lifequest Ministries at 1050 Fisk SE in Grand Rapids. For more information, visit GrandCitySports.com . 

