GVSU bells to toll for MLK, Jr.

ALLENDALE, Mich. – Grand Valley State University will be sounding the bells from the carillon towers Wednesday night to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Today is the 50th anniversary of the death of Dr. King in Memphis, Tennessee.

Both the Cook Carillon Tower in Allendale and the Beckering Family Carillon on the Pew Campus in downtown Grand Rapids will toll 39 times beginning at 7:00 p.m. King was 39 years old when he was assassinated.