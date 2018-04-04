× Montcalm County deputy out of hospital, suspect in jail after warrant execution

EDMORE, Mich. — Montcalm County Sheriff Mike Williams says one of his deputies is out of the hospital after being injured while executing a felony warrant Wednesday afternoon – and the suspect is in jail.

Sheriff Williams tells FOX 17 the incident occurred outside a residence in Edmore. He says more specific information about how it happened will be released Thursday – after the suspect is arraigned (formally charged) in court.

Names will be released after that. Says Williams about the deputy, “He was transported to an area hospital, treated and released.”

Williams adds that the suspect is from Edmore. No details about the nature of the warrant have been divulged yet.