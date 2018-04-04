× Passerby spots woman’s body near I-94 in Battle Creek, autopsy pending

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michigan State Police say there was no initial indication of foul play in connection with a body found near a busy interstate freeway in Battle Creek.

But Detective/Sergeant Michael Salmen from the MSP Marshall post tells FOX 17 an autopsy will be performed Thursday morning at the WMU Forensics Lab, with toxicology tests pending: “She was a 59-year-old lady from Battle Creek.”

Detective Salmen says a passerby spotted the body Wednesday afternoon in “a little ravine” by the Capitol Avenue overpass, near eastbound I-94, and called 911.

“We’re just following up on that information, and the crime-scene evidence.”

If anyone has more information, they should phone the Michgan State Police Marshall post at (269)-558-0500, or Silent Observer at (269)-964-3888.