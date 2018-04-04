Police search for women who allegedly stole 80+ phones from Portage Walmart

Posted 4:16 PM, April 4, 2018, by

PORTAGE, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding two women who allegedly stole 84 cell phones from a Portage Walmart.

The theft happened at about 1:00 a.m. on March 31 at the Walmart on Shaver Road. Portage DPS officers say that the women broke into a security cabinet and stole the phones, valued at over $59,000.

Surveillance photos show the two women concealing themselves from the cameras with hats and hoods.

Anyone with information should call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Photo Gallery

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s