Police search for women who allegedly stole 80+ phones from Portage Walmart

PORTAGE, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding two women who allegedly stole 84 cell phones from a Portage Walmart.

The theft happened at about 1:00 a.m. on March 31 at the Walmart on Shaver Road. Portage DPS officers say that the women broke into a security cabinet and stole the phones, valued at over $59,000.

Surveillance photos show the two women concealing themselves from the cameras with hats and hoods.

Anyone with information should call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.